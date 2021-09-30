Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 43,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

