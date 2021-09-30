Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

AMAT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,495. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

