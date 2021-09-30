Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Tops $0.0305

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $585.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00117696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00167196 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

