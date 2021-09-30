Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AMDUF stock remained flat at $$83.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Get Amundi alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.