Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADVZF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,811. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADVZF shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

