Fang (NYSE:SFUN) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head to Head Review

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37%

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 18.34 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Fang $216.15 million 0.25 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Fang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fang beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

