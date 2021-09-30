Rage Fan Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,508.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $857,377.90 and $2,508.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00102364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.89 or 0.99888858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.74 or 0.06885931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.52 or 0.00754404 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

