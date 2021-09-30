Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nomad Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 26,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

