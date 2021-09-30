Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.21). Canopy Growth posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.2% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 244,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,233. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.