Ballentine Partners LLC Has $171.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $171,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.65. The company had a trading volume of 869,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.91 and a 200-day moving average of $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

