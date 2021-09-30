Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX):

9/29/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

9/22/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

9/20/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

9/17/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

8/11/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 17,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,206. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $841.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.