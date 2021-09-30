Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $29.37 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $786.62. 788,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,795,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $718.26 and its 200-day moving average is $676.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.