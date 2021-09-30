Independent Advisor Alliance Has $15.51 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,157,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,038,000 after purchasing an additional 301,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $349.66. 145,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

