VIG 1-Day Volume Tops $287.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $999,356.27 and approximately $287.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,078,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

