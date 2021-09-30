Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $939.89 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $939.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $383.70 or 0.00877876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00102364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00136537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,731.53 or 1.00055430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00758182 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,838,722 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

