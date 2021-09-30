Comparing Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Trustmark pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trustmark and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.50%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and China Minsheng Banking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.67 $160.02 million $2.56 12.59 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 27.89% 11.77% 1.24% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trustmark beats China Minsheng Banking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

