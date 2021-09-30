Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 8,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,983. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

