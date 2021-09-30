Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDUT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 1,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Education ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

