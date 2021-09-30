iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,616. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,582,000.

