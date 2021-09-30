Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVI. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 684,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,429. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

