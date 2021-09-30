Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $549.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

