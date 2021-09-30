Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 401,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.