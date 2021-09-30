AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.80 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 20,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

