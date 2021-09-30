Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.