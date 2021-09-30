Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 34,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

