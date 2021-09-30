Oikos 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,044.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $13,044.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00102683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00136537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,731.53 or 1.00055430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00758182 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 192,065,849 coins and its circulating supply is 181,931,139 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

