Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $425.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.30 million to $426.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111,379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

