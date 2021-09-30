Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $23.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.26 billion and the highest is $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $94.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.89. 82,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $431.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

