Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 132,950 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Rivulet Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,950 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 7.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 1.33% of AptarGroup worth $123,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

