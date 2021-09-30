Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Ocean Endowment Partners LLC

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

