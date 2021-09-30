Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,658,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.