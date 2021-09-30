Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.68. 70,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. The company has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.