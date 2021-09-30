Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.