Systelligence LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 426,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

