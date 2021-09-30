EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 869,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,711,758 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.74.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

