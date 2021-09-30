Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $85.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

