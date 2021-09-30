Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Decreases By 80.6%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers.

