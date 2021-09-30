Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Decreases By 80.6%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
