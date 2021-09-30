Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hexcel reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,675. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after buying an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 284.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 486,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

