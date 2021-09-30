SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $10.08

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $10.08 or 0.00022954 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $310.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 234,900,819 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

