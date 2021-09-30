$5.84 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 159,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $39,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

