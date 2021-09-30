Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of PAYX traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.84. 122,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

