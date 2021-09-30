Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $962.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $916.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $981.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

IGT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 64,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,216. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.