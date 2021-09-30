Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Invests $6.26 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000. Beam Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.87. 24,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,169. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

