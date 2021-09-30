Loews Corp Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.40. The stock had a trading volume of 262,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58. The company has a market cap of $962.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $932,092,822. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

