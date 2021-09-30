ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report sales of $23.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $16.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $85.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

IO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,220. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.29.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

