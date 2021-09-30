Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post sales of $103.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.68 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,284. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

