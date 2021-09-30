Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. 1,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

