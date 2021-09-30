Eden Price Hits $0.0050 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $359,740.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eden has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

