Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,394,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

