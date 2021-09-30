JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,670 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. 203,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

